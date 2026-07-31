Leaning sign creates concern among South Strabane Township residents

SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A sign damaged in a crash is leaning and causing some serious concerns among residents in South Strabane Township.

“I try to avoid it at all costs and try to keep on the other side of the parking lot,” Derek Phillips told Channel 11.

When Derek Phillips comes and goes from work at Keeping It Glassy vape Shop, he tries to steer clear of this falling sign at the entrance of the parking lot.

It’s something he says his customers are always asking about.

“They’re like, ‘hey that thing could come down any moment,” and I’m like, yeah absolutely don’t go near it," he said.

Phillips tells Channel 11 that about a month ago, a tractor-trailer crashed and brought down the power lines, causing the sign to tilt. Since then, he says it’s gotten worse.

“In the last couple weeks we have gotten significant storms, and it definitely looks like it got more of a lean since the storms have passed through. Hopefully the storms hold off this weekend until they can get in there and get it fixed,” he added.

We spoke with the South Strabane Township Manager, who told us that the property owner is responsible for fixing the falling sign, and the township has sent a formal letter requesting him to repair it.

According to the township manager, the property owner said it will be fixed within two weeks.

If the repair doesn’t happen, the township can issue a citation to the owner.

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