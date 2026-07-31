Vehicle, motorcycle crash in Rostraver Township

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A vehicle and motorcycle crashed in Rostraver Township on Friday.

Westmoreland County dispatchers said the crash happened at the intersection of Route 906 and State Road at 2:42 p.m.

Members of the Rostraver Township Fire Department said an SUV and a motorcycle collided in that area.

A person was evaluated by medics at the scene, but no major injuries were reported.

Belle Vernon volunteer firefighters assisted with the call.

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