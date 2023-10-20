Local

License to carry concealed permit event to be held in Monroeville this weekend

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office announced its last license to carry satellite event for the year.

It will be held on Saturday at the Monroeville Municipal Building at 2700 Monroeville Boulevard from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Residents will need a valid ID and $20 cash to either get a new permit or renew an existing permit.

Project D.U.M.P will also be on-site for prescription takeback.

