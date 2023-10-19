Man found shot and killed in SUV in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A man was found shot and killed in a vehicle in a Penn Hills neighborhood, Allegheny County Police tell Channel 11.

Channel 11 News photographers found investigators focusing on an SUV in the middle of McGregor Drive, just off of Saltsburg Road. There were several evidence markers on the ground.

