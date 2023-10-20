Some customers frustrated over City of Pittsburgh plastic bag ban

PITTSBURGH — We are just five days into Pittsburgh’s plastic bag ban and a lot of customers who spoke with Channel 11 say they are already very frustrated.

Channel 11′s Jillian Hartmann went to McDonald’s in East Liberty where they are charging customers 10 cents for a paper bag every time they buy food.

The ban went into effect on Oct. 14 all retail and restaurants in the City of Pittsburgh are prohibited from providing single-use plastic bags or nonrecyclable paper bags.

Now several businesses including the Target in East Liberty and fast food restaurants, like McDonald’s along Euclid Avenue, are charging customers a dime for a recycled paper bag.

The city says it was aware this was part of the legislation and council passed it unanimously in April 2022.

Some customers are calling this a costly consequence.

“I think it’s kind of crazy some people don’t have food stamps some people have to pay with cash and that adds up, you’re already spending $300 on food and stuff, still have to pay bills,” Kayla Balard. “Because people are definitely struggling it’s hard.”

Mayor Ed Gainey said this ban “can reduce the amount of microplastics in our soil and water, decrease our city’s reliance on fossil fuels and improve our recycling processes.”

Giant Eagle stores in the city are donating profits 10-cent bag fee to local organizations.

Businesses will have a grace period to use their remaining stock of plastic bags without penalty through Jan. 1.

