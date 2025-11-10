Light layer of snow covers Seven Spring slopes

The time to hit the slopes is getting closer and closer.

Snow fell throughout the Pittsburgh region overnight, including leaving a thin layer on the slopes at Seven Springs Mountain Resort, Hidden Valley Resort and Laurel Mountain.

SEE MORE PHOTOS OF THE SLOPES

It’s not the first time snow has fallen at the resort — that happened in late October — but it is the first time flakes stuck around for more than a few minutes.

Resort officials say the cold snap won’t stay around long enough for them to build a base for opening day, but it is a great time for the snowmaking team to train and prepare for the season ahead.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group