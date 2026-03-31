Pedestrian crash shuts down part of busy road in Shaler Township

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A pedestrian crash has shut down a major roadway in Shaler Township.

Mount Royal Boulevard is closed between Scott Avenue and Arden Drive.

Police are on scene investigating. Reconstruction crews have been called to the scene.

One person was taken to a hospital. Their condition is currently unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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