Light of Life Rescue Mission prepares to serve 1,000 meals this Thanksgiving

PITTSBURGH — The stillness of early morning doesn’t stop Don Waite, known as the “Green Bean Man,” from preparing his signature dish for the Light of Life Rescue Mission’s holiday meal service. For 28 years, Waite has volunteered to cook green beans and other traditional dishes for those in need.

“It’s one of the biggest blessings I get in my life,” Waite said. “It’s great to be able to give back, and I always get more than I give when I come here.”

This year’s holiday outreach is the largest yet, with 1,000 meals being served at the mission’s Ridge Avenue facility. The increased capacity was necessary as demand has grown over the years. Doug Smith, assistant director at the Light of Life Rescue Mission, highlighted the many challenges facing those in need, such as a lack of affordable housing, which contribute to homelessness.

“Hope begins with a meal,” Smith said. “That’s been our saying for over 70 years. Every day, there is someone in need of shelter, which is why our doors are open 365 days a year.”

The mission’s outreach is made possible by over 100 volunteers who show up each year. Waite credits the true heroes of the mission as the dedicated staff members who serve the homeless year-round.

“My heroes are the people who work here,” Waite said. “They’ve devoted their lives to helping the homeless.”

In addition to meals, the mission distributed 500 winter coats to those in need as temperatures dip this holiday season, underscoring the importance of providing warmth and support during the colder months.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group