Light scattered snow falls Tuesday morning; wind chills drop below zero in evening

PITTSBURGH — Winter will continue to make its presence felt in a big way the rest of the week.

Snow showers will be scattered about throughout the region Tuesday morning. The snow will be light, but it will be a light, fluffy snow that will easily stick on non-treated surfaces. Areas south and east of Pittsburgh will see the steadiest snow, where a Winter Weather Advisory continues through 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperatures will stay in the teens on Tuesday, with wind chills in the single digits much of the day.

The coldest air so far this season will come Tuesday night and Wednesday morning as wind chills will drop to as cold as -10 degrees in parts of the area. Prepare yourself and your pets for the bitter cold stretch ahead, and check the live Severe Weather Team 11 forecast for the latest weather conditions in your area.

Wind Chill Advisory

More rounds of snow are likely on Thursday and Friday, with fresh coatings on the ground heading into the weekend.

