Lighthouse Electric expands with new 100,000-square-foot plant in Washington County

Lighthouse Electric will expand its fabrication and kitting production plant into a newly built 100,000-square-foot plant on the former Brockway Glass plant off Interstate 70 in Washington County.

Lighthouse Electric is a 41-year-old large-scale electrical contractor that has had big projects for UPMC, PPG Paints Arena, Rivers Casino and PNC Park, among others. It’s also finishing up work on the $1.7 billion Pittsburgh International Airport landside terminal.

The new plant, which employs about 50 people now and will be at 75 soon, will be one of the places where the company will assemble its high-tech equipment before installation at sites. Employment will grow further by the end of the year with the completion of a 65,000-square-foot expansion, which is under way now. The total investment by Lighthouse Electric in the facility’s equipment and inside is about $15.4 million, not including the construction costs by owners Crossgate Management.

