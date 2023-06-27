Local

Lithium-ion batteries may have caused Brighton Heights house fire, investigators say

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — Lithium-ion batteries may be the cause of a house fire in Brighton Heights last week, according to investigators.

The fire broke out Friday, June 23 at 11 a.m., at a home in the 3800 block of Wealth Street.

Tuesday, Pittsburgh Public Safety posted an update, saying the fire was located in a bedroom.

The initial investigation pointed to lithium-ion batteries that ignited while being charged in a solar-powered, after-market charging system.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.

