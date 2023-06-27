Lithium-ion batteries may have caused Brighton Heights house fire, investigators say

PITTSBURGH — Lithium-ion batteries may be the cause of a house fire in Brighton Heights last week, according to investigators.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Occupants, pets escape Brighton Heights fire

The fire broke out Friday, June 23 at 11 a.m., at a home in the 3800 block of Wealth Street.

Tuesday, Pittsburgh Public Safety posted an update, saying the fire was located in a bedroom.

The initial investigation pointed to lithium-ion batteries that ignited while being charged in a solar-powered, after-market charging system.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group