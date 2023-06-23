Occupants, pets escape Brighton Heights fire

PITTSBURGH — All the occupants of a Brighton Heights home that caught fire Friday morning were able to escape.

The house, located in the 3800 block of Wealth Street, caught fire around 11 a.m., according to officials.

A fire chief at the scene told Channel 11 the call came in as a bedroom fire. He said smoke was showing on the second floor.

The residents and a dog were able to get out through the front door. No injuries were reported.

There was smoke damage and a small amount of damage from flames, the chief said.

There is no word on what started the fire.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group