Occupants, pets escape Brighton Heights fire

PITTSBURGH — All the occupants of a Brighton Heights home that caught fire Friday morning were able to escape.

The house, located in the 3800 block of Wealth Street, caught fire around 11 a.m., according to officials.

A fire chief at the scene told Channel 11 the call came in as a bedroom fire. He said smoke was showing on the second floor.

The residents and a dog were able to get out through the front door. No injuries were reported.

There was smoke damage and a small amount of damage from flames, the chief said.

There is no word on what started the fire.

