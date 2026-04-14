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Pittsburgh Police ask for help identifying man suspected of assaulting Amazon driver

By John Blinn, WPXI.com
Pittsburgh Police ask for help identifying man suspected of assaulting Amazon driver Pittsburgh Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of assaulting an Amazon driver. (WPXI/WPXI)
By John Blinn, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of assaulting an Amazon driver.

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police said the man attacked and pistol-whipped the driver on the 3300 block of Parkview Avenue in Oakland on Sunday at around 11:30 a.m.

Investigators believe the attack was the result of a road rage incident that began on the street.

The man was seen wearing a reflective vest at the time of the attack, police say.

Anyone with information helpful to the investigation is asked to call Pittsburgh Police at 412-422-6520 and ask for the plainclothes office.

Pittsburgh Police ask for help identifying man suspected of assaulting Amazon driver Pittsburgh Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of assaulting an Amazon driver. (WPXI/WPXI)

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