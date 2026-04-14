PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of assaulting an Amazon driver.

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police said the man attacked and pistol-whipped the driver on the 3300 block of Parkview Avenue in Oakland on Sunday at around 11:30 a.m.

Investigators believe the attack was the result of a road rage incident that began on the street.

The man was seen wearing a reflective vest at the time of the attack, police say.

Anyone with information helpful to the investigation is asked to call Pittsburgh Police at 412-422-6520 and ask for the plainclothes office.

Pittsburgh Police ask for help identifying man suspected of assaulting Amazon driver Pittsburgh Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of assaulting an Amazon driver. (WPXI/WPXI)

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