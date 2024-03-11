Local deputy fire chief facing felony charges in Westmoreland, Fayette counties

A deputy fire chief from the Yukon Volunteer Fire Company is now facing four more felony charges out of Westmoreland County.

These are in addition to the felony charges he’s facing out of Fayette County, all related to work he allegedly took money for as a contractor, but never completed.

Coming up on 11 News at 6, reporter Amy Hudak explains how much he’s accused of stealing from a local ambulance company and homeowner, and why his lawyer says these cases will be resolved outside of court.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group