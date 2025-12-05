Local emergency services share holiday safety tips

A local community is sharing tips to keep families safe during the holidays.

Allegheny County Emergency Services said celebrations, gatherings and traditions that come with the holidays can sometimes be accompanied by safety risks.

Experts say house fires rise in December and fire-related injuries are also more common. Most of these stem from candles, cooking and heating equipment, they said. Fortunately, most of these problems are easily preventable.

“The holidays should be enjoyed with loved ones—not interrupted by an emergency,” said Emergency Services Chief Matthew Brown. “Simple precautions can make all the difference. Taking a few minutes to check your decorations, stay attentive while cooking, and ensure your home is fire-safe will help keep your family protected throughout the season. Plan, prepare, prevent.”

Regarding candles and open flames, emergency services ask families to:

Keep candles at least one foot away from anything that can burn.

Never leave candles or fireplaces unattended.

Use sturdy, heat-resistant holders that won’t tip.

Keep candles, matches, and lighters away from children and pets.

Consider flameless, battery-powered candles as a safer option.

When keeping a holiday tree and adding decorations to your house, emergency services suggest the following tips:

If purchasing an artificial tree, choose one labeled fire-resistant and check for UL-listed lights.

If choosing a natural tree, ensure it’s fresh—needles should be difficult to pull off and shouldn’t fall off easily when tapped.

Keep trees at least 3 feet from heat sources and out of walkways.

For natural trees, cut 2 inches off the trunk before placing in water and refill the stand daily.

Turn off all holiday lighting before going to sleep or leaving home.

Regarding lights and electrical safety, experts say to

Use lights only as intended—indoor for indoors, outdoor for outdoors.

Replace strands with frayed wires, broken bulbs, or loose connections.

Use clips instead of nails when hanging lights.

Avoid overloading outlets or extension cords.

Never use electric lights on metallic trees.

Choose flame-retardant or flame-resistant decorations whenever possible.

On cold nights, families can stay safe by:

Ensuring the flue is open before lighting a fire.

Keeping decorations and flammable items far from heat sources.

Using a screen to prevent sparks and embers from escaping.

Never burning wrapping paper or packaging in the fireplace—it can ignite rapidly and cause flash fires.

After children open their toys, you can keep them safe by:

Following age recommendations and reading all safety instructions.

Keeping small parts, button batteries, and magnets away from young children.

Avoiding plug-in toys for children under 10 and choosing battery-powered options.

Removing packaging, strings, ribbons, and plastic immediately after gifts are opened.

Including a helmet if gifting bikes, scooters or skateboards.

Cooks looking to share tasty treats with loved ones and friends should:

Never leave cooking unattended—stay in the kitchen while frying, boiling, or using the stovetop.

Keep flammable items such as towels, oven mitts, and paper away from heat sources.

Keep a fire extinguisher readily available in the kitchen.

Maintain a clear area around the cooking space to avoid accidents.

Double-check that all burners, ovens, and appliances are turned off when finished cooking.

If you decide to host guests and entertain, you should:

Test smoke alarms.

Remind smokers to smoke outside and dispose of cigarette butts safely.

Clean up leftover food, tobacco, alcohol, and decorations promptly after gatherings.

Keep stairways, heating units, and cleaning products secured and out of children’s reach.

Keep important emergency numbers, including poison control, accessible.

In the event of an emergency over the holiday season, get everyone to safety and call 911.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group