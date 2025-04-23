Local family cautions others after son’s tragic death following common eye surgery

A local family is speaking out against a common eye surgery, which they say led to their son Ryan’s suicide.

24-year-old police officer, Ryan Kingerski, was supposed to go back to work a few days after LASIK surgery last summer, but was never able to. They said he was dealing with debilitating pain in his head, buzzing in his face, blurred vision and floaters. He spent five months trying steroids, medications and meeting with cornea specialists.

Ryan’s parents found a note saying he couldn’t take it anymore, and “Lasik did this to me.”

On Channel 11 News at 5:30 p.m., Ryan’s family talks about how they’re using the tragedy to advocate and warn others by sharing his story.

