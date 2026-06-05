Pittsburgh-area man arrested after 23 years on the run, living under brother’s identity in Michigan

A local man is in custody after eluding police for decades.

On Thursday, the Fayette County District Attorney’s Office announced the arrest of 45-year-old Robert Scott.

He had reportedly been a fugitive for more than 23 years, following a May 2003 robbery.

Robert Scott

A source had previously told authorities that Scott was living under his brother’s identity in Romulus, Mich., the DA’s office said.

On Wednesday, U.S. Marshals took Scott into custody with assistance from multiple other law enforcement agencies.

Scott will be extradited to Pennsylvania, where he’ll face prosecution, the DA’s office said.

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