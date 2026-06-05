16-year-old charged in deadly Market Square shooting

PITTSBURGH — A teenager has been arrested for a deadly shooting in Pittsburgh’s Market Square in May.

B’Jauhn Dankins, 16, is charged with criminal homicide, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of a firearm by a minor, person not to possess and tampering with evidence.

On May 12, Pittsburgh Police were called to the 200 block of Forbes Avenue just after 11 p.m. When police arrived on scene, they found Terryll Little, 19, who had been shot twice in the chest. Officers rendered aid to him until medics arrived. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Previous coverage: Mayor responds to 2 deadly shootings in Pittsburgh on the same night

Dankins is currently in the Allegheny County Jail and is being charged as an adult.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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