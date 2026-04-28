Local man charged with making threats at protest, threatening officials on social media

A Springdale man is facing charges after an altercation at an anti-ICE protest.

Police say Ian Hill threatened to kill a driver who stopped and chanted at demonstrators back in February.

The rally was called in protest of a local father’s arrest by ICE earlier that month.

Hill is also charged with threatening officials on Facebook.

Investigators say he made comments last week telling residents to arm themselves, go to council meetings, and not let the members leave until they address demands for change.

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