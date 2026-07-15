Local pizza shop hosting annual fundraiser, will donate 50% of sales to breast cancer foundation

MCCANDLESS, Pa. — Large Plain Pizza and Pints in McCandless will be hosting its 5th annual fundraiser in support of A Glimmer of Hope Foundation.

The fundraiser will be held on Saturday, July 25, at the location on Duncan Avenue. The shop will donate 50% of the day’s sales to the Pittsburgh-based breast cancer foundation.

The day will feature brunch and coffee from The Usual Grind coffee truck from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., a basket raffle, a tap takeover with Hitchhiker Brewing, live music beginning at 6 p.m. and photo opportunities with the Team Large Plain race car.

The annual event is held in memory of owner Paul Powell’s late mother, who passed away in 2009.

To date, the pizza shop has raised $26,000 for A Glimmer of Hope Foundation.

If you would like to donate directly to A Glimmer of Hope Foundation, click here.

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