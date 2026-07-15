Slippery Rock Borough residents call for change as cleanup from flooding continues

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. — The cleanup continues in Slippery Rock Borough after powerful storms flooded homes and businesses nearly 10 days ago.

Community members tell Channel 11 it’s happened before, and they want elected officials to step in.

Many attended Tuesday evening’s council meeting. It was the first since the flooding.

“During the most recent storm, however, pressure in the sewer system was so great; it backed up through our laundry tub,” Dennis Snyder said. Snyder told council he had a foot of sewage in his house and deals with issues during heavy rains and storms.

“This is the second time in four years I’ve had over a hundred thousand dollars’ worth of damage to my practice,” Dr. David Gordley said.

Last week, Gordley showed Channel 11 the extent of it.

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“I don’t know if I matter to this community or not, but I’ve given this community my heart,” he said. “I’m not an engineer, but a good engineer can solve this.”

There were some tense exchanges during the meeting when it came to questions of borough versus private land.

In the end, the mayor and council members promised not to let the issue die.

“I don’t think you’ll ever solve 100% because nobody can survive four inches of rain in 90 minutes all the time,” Snyder said.

Officials stressed that the sewage issue falls under the umbrella of the municipal authority.

Council members are hoping to have a representative from the authority and the engineer’s office at next Tuesday’s meeting.

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