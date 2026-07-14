Commercial Street Bridge along Parkway East will be imploded on Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — The Commercial Street Bridge along the Parkway East will be imploded on Wednesday, PennDOT just announced.

Earlier today, officials said crews had removed 100% of the deck and were working on column removal in preparation for the blast.

PennDOT said the demolition is scheduled to happen at some point between 1 p.m. and 9 p.m.

“The explosive process will only occur after crews and emergency personnel have cleared the blast radius on the ground and in the air and have declared the zone safe for explosion,” a PennDOT spokesperson said.

People who live in the area are able to go about their days as usual with no added restrictions, but PennDOT advises they may hear the loud boom that comes from the explosion and could see dust afterwards.

That section of the Parkway East closed on Friday and will remain closed through Aug. 3.

Related coverage: Regent Square residents say their community was gridlocked by Parkway East detour

After the bridge is demolished, crews will use Accelerated Bridge Construction with a lateral slide-in method to replace it.

Channel 11 will stream the implosion live in our streaming apps.

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