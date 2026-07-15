Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire Chief Darryl Jones to retire

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire Chief Darryl Jones is retiring.

A press release shared by the Pittsburgh mayor’s office on Wednesday afternoon said Jones’ retirement will be effective Sept. 16.

Assistant Chief Mathew Davis will serve as the acting chief.

“I’d like to thank Darryl Jones for his service and commitment to our country and the City of Pittsburgh throughout his career,” said Mayor O’Connor. “He is a good man that has done important work for our fire department and the safety of our communities. “When I took office, I promised the people of Pittsburgh that I would thoroughly review all city departments. After a comprehensive review of the oversight of finances and operations of the Fire Bureau, I believe that it’s in the best interest of the city to move forward under new leadership.”

At the beginning of June, 11 Investigates broke the story that Jones had been placed on paid administrative leave.

The city would only say it is conducting an internal review, but sources told 11 Investigates that the review revolves around the operations and management of the fire bureau. Mayor Corey O’Connor would not reveal the focus of the internal review.

Related coverage: 3 Pittsburgh firefighters suspended, chief still under investigation

The administration made it clear that Jones was not accused of any criminal wrongdoing. Sources told 11 Investigates that his trouble had more to do with the overall management of the Fire Bureau.

Jones has been the city’s Fire Chief for 18 years, and under the administration of former Mayor Ed Gainey, was appointed Emergency Management Director with an additional $10,000 salary, but the O’Connor administration took away the title and salary.

They appointed new Public Safety Director Sheldon Williams in charge of emergency management, but without the additional salary.

Sources told 11 Investigates that there has been some friction between Jones and the new administration.

Jones also faced criticism last year when he was away during a severe spring storm and failed to notify city leaders.

He’s also been criticized for spending too much time away from the city teaching at places like the National Fire Academy.

Assistant Fire Chief Mat Davis has been acting fire chief for the City of Pittsburgh since Jones was put on leave.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group