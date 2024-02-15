Local school districts, community groups honored as child hunger heroes

PITTSBURGH — The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank is honoring local school districts and communities who have gone the extra mile to ensure kids don’t go hungry.
The Food Bank announced its Child Hunger Hero Awards.
“Through the Child Hunger Hero program, we are excited to honor the difficult and courageous work our partners do to serve kids every day. Their work translates to fewer kids in our region worrying about where their next meal may be coming from,” said Food Bank Director of Child Nutrition Programs, Kelsey Gross.
According to the Food Bank, nearly 12% of children in southwestern Pennsylvania go to bed worried about their next meal.
The winners below were recognized for their involvement in programs like summer meals, afterschool meals, weekend backpacks and school pantry programs.
Gold Winners
- Gateway School District
- Pittsburgh Public Schools
- Greater Johnstown School District
- New Castle School District
- Trinity Area School District
- Beaver County YMCA
- Cambria County Child Development Corporation
- East End United Community Center
- YMCA of Indiana County
- Lawrence County Community Action Partnership
- The LeMoyne Community Center
Silver Winners
- Deer Lakes School District
- Armstrong School District
- Kiski Area School District
- New Brighton Area School District
- Rochester Area School District
- Conemaugh Valley School District
- Forest Hills School District
- Carmichaels Area School District
- Penns Manor Area School District
- California Area School District
- North Hills Cares
- United Methodist Church Union
- Flood City Youth Fitness Academy
- Camp Harmony
Bronze Winners
- Avonworth School District
- Plum Borough School District
- Woodland Hills School District
- Yeshiva Achei Tmimim
- Freeport Area School District
- Ambridge Area School District
- Ferndale Area School District
- Southmoreland School District
- Southeastern Greene School District
- Marion Center Area School District
- Laurel School District
- Shade-Central City School District
- Avella Area School District
- Fort Cherry School District
- Ringgold School District
For more information on the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank and opportunities to volunteer, go to their website at https://pittsburghfoodbank.org/.
