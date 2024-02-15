Local school districts, community groups honored as child hunger heroes

PITTSBURGH — The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank is honoring local school districts and communities who have gone the extra mile to ensure kids don’t go hungry.

The Food Bank announced its Child Hunger Hero Awards.

“Through the Child Hunger Hero program, we are excited to honor the difficult and courageous work our partners do to serve kids every day. Their work translates to fewer kids in our region worrying about where their next meal may be coming from,” said Food Bank Director of Child Nutrition Programs, Kelsey Gross.

According to the Food Bank, nearly 12% of children in southwestern Pennsylvania go to bed worried about their next meal.

The winners below were recognized for their involvement in programs like summer meals, afterschool meals, weekend backpacks and school pantry programs.

Gold Winners

Gateway School District

Pittsburgh Public Schools

Greater Johnstown School District

New Castle School District

Trinity Area School District

Beaver County YMCA

Cambria County Child Development Corporation

East End United Community Center

YMCA of Indiana County

Lawrence County Community Action Partnership

The LeMoyne Community Center

Silver Winners

Deer Lakes School District

Armstrong School District

Kiski Area School District

New Brighton Area School District

Rochester Area School District

Conemaugh Valley School District

Forest Hills School District

Carmichaels Area School District

Penns Manor Area School District

California Area School District

North Hills Cares

United Methodist Church Union

Flood City Youth Fitness Academy

Camp Harmony

Bronze Winners

Avonworth School District

Plum Borough School District

Woodland Hills School District

Yeshiva Achei Tmimim

Freeport Area School District

Ambridge Area School District

Ferndale Area School District

Southmoreland School District

Southeastern Greene School District

Marion Center Area School District

Laurel School District

Shade-Central City School District

Avella Area School District

Fort Cherry School District

Ringgold School District

For more information on the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank and opportunities to volunteer, go to their website at https://pittsburghfoodbank.org/.

