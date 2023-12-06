Local woman sentenced for voluntary manslaughter, fentanyl charges

INDIANA, Pa. — An Indiana County woman was sentenced to six years in state prison for voluntary manslaughter and fentanyl-related charges.

According to Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi, Indiana Borough police were dispatched to a report of a drug overdose on Oct. 18, 2022.

Officers performed life-saving measures on the victim, but she died from the overdose.

The county coroner and Indiana Borough police investigated the scene and began witness interviews. It was determined that Heidi Millar, 40, delivered fentanyl to the victim immediately before her death.

“These matters are very difficult for investigators for a number of reasons. Typically, there are no eye eyewitnesses willing to make statements to law enforcement. Many times, our only evidence comes from cell phones” said Manzi. “I applaud the efforts of the Indiana Borough Police and Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman who diligently worked this investigation. We are able to hold a drug dealer accountable for her actions and put her in state prison. I hope that other drugs dealers are getting the message that we will continue to aggressively investigate and prosecute drug delivery in our county.”

Millar pleaded guilty to a first degree felony charge of voluntary manslaughter and an ungraded felony charge of possession of a controlled substance, fentanyl. She was sentenced to serve a minimum of three years and a maximum of six years in prison.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group