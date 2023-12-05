Rankin Borough police chief dies unexpectedly

RANKIN, Pa. — Channel 11 has confirmed that Rankin Police Chief Jeremi Gregory has died after a heart attack.

Gregory’s Facebook page says he is from East Pittsburgh and a graduate of Woodland Hills High School.

A public information officer with Pennsylvania State Police tells Channel 11 that state troopers will immediately start covering Rankin.

We’ve reported in the past that there are plans to establish the Eastern Regional Mon Valley Police force, which would include North Braddock, East Pittsburgh, and Rankin.

The Rankin Police Department is very small and is made up of only the chief and a sergeant.

The chief was the only full-time officer in the Borough.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group