McKees Rocks police searching for missing man ‘suffering from mental health emergency’

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — McKees Rocks police are searching for a missing man they say is suffering from a mental health emergency.

Kenneth James, 43, was last seen at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

James has blue eyes, is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 140 pounds. He does not drive a vehicle, according to police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 412-331-2302.

