Local

McKees Rocks police searching for missing man ‘suffering from mental health emergency’

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Kenneth James

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — McKees Rocks police are searching for a missing man they say is suffering from a mental health emergency.

Kenneth James, 43, was last seen at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

James has blue eyes, is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 140 pounds. He does not drive a vehicle, according to police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 412-331-2302.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Apple says to update iOS to patch iPhone security issues
  • 11 Investigates Exclusive: Pittsburgh police officers set resignations record
  • 3 taken to hospital following small fire in Allegheny County Jail cell
  • VIDEO: Crews respond to massive house fire in Shaler
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Steelers

    Most Read