‘Steelers fans have each other’s backs’: Man who found Terrible Towel shares story with Channel 11

PITTSBURGH — A woman thought she lost a sentimental Terrible Towel for good, but Steelers Nation stepped up.

Morgan Koester’s fiance, Josh Cline, died unexpectedly. Since his death, Koester has taken a custom-made Terrible Towel to every home game in his honor.

The towel was lost at Sunday’s game but is now being overnighted back to Koester in hopes she can bring it with her when the Steelers face the Patriots on Thursday.

