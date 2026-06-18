Local youth invited to free World Cup soccer clinics in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Local youth are invited to participate in free World Cup soccer clinics in Pittsburgh.

The clinics are part of the Pennsylvania World Cup Fan Zone and are hosted by the City of Pittsburgh’s CitiParks, Pittsburgh Riverhounds, SportsPITTSBURGH and Special Olympics Pennsylvania.

Registration is required for all sessions, which are free for children aged 14 and under on July 4 and 5. The sessions will run from 8 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on July 4, as well as 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. on July 5. Click here to sign up.

A specific clinic for Special Olympics athletes will be held from 12:30 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. on July 9. Click here to sign up.

“Thanks to VisitPA and the Pennsylvania World Cup Fan Zone, Pittsburgh will have the opportunity to celebrate the North American World Cup,” Pittsburgh Mayor Corey O’Connor said. “These free clinics are a way for local youth and families to get involved in the World Cup and for our young athletes to learn soccer skills with professional coaches and get to play on the Steelers and Panthers’ home field.”

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