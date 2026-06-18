Person charged with threatening federal law enforcement; FBI serves warrants at Pittsburgh-area home

JEANNETTE, Pa. — A person is facing charges after the FBI said they threatened federal law enforcement entities and public offficials.

On Thursday morning, FBI Pittsburgh and their partners with the Joint Terrorism Task Force executed federal search and arrest warrants at a home in Jeannette.

Richard Evanchec, Special Agent in Charge with FBI Pittsburgh, said a person inside the home was charged.

“FBI partners want to make it clear: threats against those who protect this nation and those who serve the public will not be tolerated. Words that cross the line well beyond First Amendment protections will be met with decisive law enforcement action. You will be held accountable,” Evanchec said.

The investigation is ongoing. No other information was immediately available.

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