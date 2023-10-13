Long road to recovery ahead for family injured in Menallen Township crash

MENALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Family members who were in a Mercedes transit van that was involved in a fiery crash at the intersection of Route 51 and Upper Middletown Road last Friday are all out of the hospital.

>>> 8 people, including 6 children, injured in Menallen Township crash

Relatives say there is a long road to recovery. Because of that, the family is looking for any sort of assistance.

On Channel 11 News at 6 p.m., we’re hearing from relatives about the family’s road to recovery.

If you’d like to help, you can donate to tjam15425@yahoo.com on PayPal, 724-963-0707 on Zelle and checks can be mailed to P.O. Box 56 Smock, PA 15480.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group