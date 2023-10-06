8 people, including 6 children, injured in Menallen Township car crash

MENALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Eight people, including six children, were taken to local hospitals after a car crash in Menallen Township, according to Fayette County 911.

The crash happened at Route 51 and Upper Middletown Road at 10:38 a.m.

CRASH in Menallen Twp, Fayette Co. has Route 51 / Pittsburgh St CLOSED at Upper Middle / Laurel Hill Rd. #WPXITraffic #PittsburghTraffic #WPXI https://t.co/5mPFseci4x pic.twitter.com/UYivRMEeK3 — WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) October 6, 2023

Fayette County dispatch said initial reports indicate eight people were injured in the crash, including two children. That number was later updated to six children.

Pennsylvania state police told Channel 11 the children were in a Mercedes van that was t-boned by a Chrysler 200.

State police said the driver of the Chrysler was able to exit the car before it went up in flames.

This is a developing story and Channel 11 has a crew at the scene. Check back for updates online and at Channel 11 News at Noon.

