Local

8 people, including 6 children, injured in Menallen Township car crash

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com
By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

MENALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Eight people, including six children, were taken to local hospitals after a car crash in Menallen Township, according to Fayette County 911.

The crash happened at Route 51 and Upper Middletown Road at 10:38 a.m.

Fayette County dispatch said initial reports indicate eight people were injured in the crash, including two children. That number was later updated to six children.

Pennsylvania state police told Channel 11 the children were in a Mercedes van that was t-boned by a Chrysler 200.

State police said the driver of the Chrysler was able to exit the car before it went up in flames.

This is a developing story and Channel 11 has a crew at the scene. Check back for updates online and at Channel 11 News at Noon.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • $1K a week for life winning lottery ticket sold at local Sheetz
  • Pennsylvania state police searching for missing woman, her 9-month-old baby
  • 2 people charged after stolen car fled traffic stop, led police on chase in Ross Township
  • VIDEO: New website offers information on topics like safety, economy in Downtown Pittsburgh
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Big

    Most Read