Man accused of sex trafficking 3 girls at Monroeville motel

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — A man is facing charges after police say he sex trafficked three girls in a Monroeville motel.

According to the criminal complaint, officials were conducting surveillance on a room at the Rodeway Inn in Monroeville on May 9.

Two males were seen going in and out of the room.

Officers decided to knock on the door due to suspicious activity and found two women, ages 21 and 22, and a 16-year-old girl.

Investigators found condoms, wipes and pregnancy tests in the room, to which the two women said they were involved in prostitution at the motel.

According to the complaint, the victims also told the officers that they would send a man, identified as Donte Lashawn Cole, images of themselves to be posted in online advertisements.

The pictures would be used in advertisements on common websites used by traffickers and prostitutes to offer sex acts in exchange for money.

Cell phone activity shows that a high volume of advertisements were posted online in various cities, including Cleveland, Ohio, Washington D.C., Charlotte, North Carolina, Tampa, Florida, Charleston, South Carolina and Chicago, Illinois among others.

The initial investigation led officers to believe the three females were potential human trafficking victims.

The 21-year-old woman told police that she was “selling herself” and that her “pimp” received most of her profits. She said the 16-year-old recruited and trained her earlier that year, telling her that her “pimp” would protect her and that they could go on the road together and make money.

She also told officers that she and the teenager stayed at Cole’s house in Euclid, Ohio for two nights.

She said Cole would use rental vehicles, and the investigation showed the car he was operating was rented from Enterprise in Ohio. The car was seen that day getting off the Pennsylvania Turnpike and stopping at several locations throughout western Pennsylvania before returning to the motel in the evening.

The 21-year-old also said Cole would bring them supplies, like condoms, wipes, feminine products, food and clothes.

Cole was allegedly supposed to bring another female who was working for him but she was picked up on a warrant. She was supposed to be released on May 10, which was when she was set to be brought to the motel.

She also said she and the 16-year-old shared a room at the hotel before the second woman also in the room got involved.

She gave police permission to search both her work and personal cell phones, which she said was her “cut” of her money. She said they were to each make $600 to $700 each day.

According to the criminal complaint, officers found payments made to Cole from customers fpr sex acts with the victims on the 21-year-old’s cell phone.

The phone also had conversations that showed the woman appeared to recruit other girls to work for Cole, further cementing that he was travelling across the country to further his criminal activity and escape identification.

The second woman told police that she and the first woman had been dating for about a month and that Cole picked her up over the weekend in McKeesport. She said she was leaving a bad family situation.

Officers asked her if she felt that she was forced into the situation, to which she said that she heard Cole say something along the lines of “y’all try to leave, there will be consequences.” She also said the other woman was scared to leave Cole alone with her.

The teenager told the two women that she had been with Cole since she was 12 years old and that she got “special treatment,” meaning she got extra food and he wanted to hang out with her more.

According to the criminal complaint, the teenager didn’t want to talk with police, but she did confirm her name and age.

When asked if she had any money, she pointed to change on top of the dresser. When asked what she would eat, she said that her “family” would be back in a couple of days and that they just fed her. She pointed at a Popeye’s Restaurant box on the nightstand and said that until her “family” came back, she would eat from the vending machine.

According to the complaint, the teenager’s phone screen depicted child pornography. A second phone with a cracked screen was taken into custody.

It was discovered that the teenager was posting advertisements for sex online as recently at Oct. 1.

Undercover agents went to a hotel room in North Randall, Ohio on Oct. 6, where the teen agreed to commit a sex act. The Ohio human trafficking task force went to the hotel and took the minor victim to Canopy Child Advocacy Center in Cleveland.

She admitted to having sex with people for money and said she kept the money for herself. She said she believed a female paid for the hotel room she was in and that she didn’t know anyone named Donte Cole.

According to the complaint, when shown a picture of Cole, the victim said “I don’t know, you already asked me that.” The interviewer said she never showed the teenager the photo prior to then. The victim then said “Ain’t that supposed to be that man’s name?”

Cole is facing 19 charges, including corrupt organization, trafficking in individuals, involuntary servitude, dealing in the proceeds of illegal activity and criminal use of communication facility.

