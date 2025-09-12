Long-time friends working together to coach high school football team while 1 battles cancer

STRABANE, Pa. — Two coaches, bonded by helping each other through major health struggles. Canon-McMillan head coach Mike Evans is battling cancer for the second time in just four years. But, he’s getting a little help from his close friend.

“Somewhere around February, Coach Evans called me and said ‘Hey, I’m struggling with cancer again.’” said Canon-McMillan interim head coach Brian DeLallo.

Another battle with cancer, the second in four years for Canon McMillan head coach Mike Evans. When it became clear he wasn’t going to be able to coach this season, he asked DeLallo, the former Bethel Park head coach and a longtime friend, to step in.

“He said ‘There’s not anyone else I trust. Can you help me to run the program?”, said DeLallo,

It was a full circle moment for DeLallo, who stepped down from his position as the Bethel Park head coach three years ago because of health reasons. At the time, Evans immediately called his friend and offered him a spot on his staff – something he knew DeLallo needed.

“For a friend to know you so well to know you can’t live without this thing, it’ll drive you crazy to not be a part of a football team. He picked me up when my health wasn’t so good,” said DeLallo.

Having a familiar face in DeLallo helped the transition this season. However, when the Canon-Mac players initially heard their head coach was stepping away– it was devastating.

“That hit us pretty hard,” said senior left tackle Ben Gottschalk.

“I’m going to be honest; I started to break down and cry a little bit.” said junior quarterback Ty Jansma. ”He means so much to me as a person. I kind of consider him a second father.”

The team made stickers for their helmets to honor Evans – even though DeLallo knew he wouldn’t want the extra attention.

“Mike told me ‘Don’t order any stupid helmet stickers or anything like that. Promise me you won’t do it!’ I said ‘okay, I promise you.’ And then the kids came to me and they were like coach, we’re putting a sticker on the helmet right? And I said, ‘Oh, he’s going to kill me.’”

“He actually found out and he’s like, ‘oh don’t do that,’” said Jansma. “But we’re still going to do it anyways.”

Breaking every huddle with the words ‘4-Ev’, they’re using their coach’s battle…as motivation.

“I’m just thinking about I want to go win for him because I know how he’s struggling right now being at home,” said Jansma. “Not being able to be at practice, not being able to go watch us play.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group