Lottery ticket worth $150K sold at Allegheny County convenience store

ETNA, Pa. — A jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket worth $150,000 was sold at an Allegheny County convenience store for Sunday’s drawing.

Etna Express in the 400 block of Butler Street earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The ticket matched all five balls drawn, 5-11-12-16-30.

More than 9,900 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets also won prizes in the drawing.

