New video shows moment house exploded in Plum Borough

PLUM BOROUGH, Pa. — New video given to Channel 11 shows the moment a house exploded in Plum Borough.

PHOTOS: House leveled in explosion in Plum Borough; several other homes damaged

According to officials, the explosion happened at around 10:23 a.m. on Rustic Ridge Drive and Brookside Drive.

The video shows Ring doorbell video of the blast that blew out windows and doors throughout the neighborhood. Debris can be seen flying into yards and homes.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> LATEST UPDATES: 4 people are dead, 1 still unaccounted for after massive explosion in Plum

Four people were confirmed to have died in the explosion. One person is still unaccounted for.

Multiple houses were completely leveled with debris spilling onto the lawn. Over a dozen homes were damaged in the blast.

Officials say three people were hurt in the explosion. One person remains in the hospital in critical condition. Two others who were taken to the hospital in stable condition have since been released.

This is the second house explosion in Plum in less than two years.

Last April, a house exploded on Hialeah Drive. Five people were hospitalized.

This is a developing story and Channel 11 has a crew at the scene. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group