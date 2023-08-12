PLUM BOROUGH, Pa. — Multiple houses were on fire after an explosion in Plum Borough.

PHOTOS: House leveled in explosion in Plum Borough; several other homes damaged

Our crew at the scene saw one house completely leveled and debris pouring onto the lawn and street.

At least two other homes were damaged.

A source told Channel 11 that there are no fatalities at this time.

There’s currently no word on what caused the incident.

Plum Borough on Facebook asked the public to stay away from the area and let the response team work.

This is a developing story and Channel 11 has a crew at the scene. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group