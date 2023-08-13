Father, son among five killed in Plum Borough house explosion

PLUM BOROUGH, Pa. — A father and son are among the five people who died in a house explosion in Plum Borough.

Several sources tell Channel 11 Casey and Keegan Clontz are among the five who died after a house on Rustic Ridge exploded Saturday morning. Casey was 38, Keegan was 12.

Three additional people were hurt in the explosion that destroyed one home and damaged several others. Two have since been released from the hospital, and one remains in critical condition.

The formal identification of the five people killed will be made by the Allegheny County Office of the Medical Examiner, and is expected to “take some time.”

