‘Made me nervous’: Police chase through several Beaver County communities rattles residents

HOPEWELL, Pa. — Viewer video sent to Channel 11 shows the moments of a police chase near Temple Road and Edgewood Avenue in Hopewell on Tuesday evening.

A white Toyota speeds down a residential street, followed by six police cars from Center and Monaca Police Departments.

Denise Lander was driving on Route 18 near the Shell Cracker Plant when the car sped past her.

“It was pretty; it was close. It made me nervous,” Lander told Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek. “They got in between the car in front of me and the other car in the other lane and went right between, throwing up dirt and stones because of that construction there. And then I saw in my rearview mirror two police cars coming.”

She was worried the driver was going to crash as it kicked up gravel and dirt from the construction.

“What I was really nervous about is they couldn’t see, and if someone was coming right there and hadn’t moved, they would have hit them head-on because there was not room for three cars to go there,” Lander said.

One woman posted on Facebook she was nearly hit head-on on Buchanan Street in Aliquippa.

Others saw the chase in several areas of Monaca and Aliquippa.

Monaca Police said all information would have to come from Center Township.

Center Township Police said the chase started there, and they were aware the chase continued in other jurisdictions, but they ended their pursuit at the Hopewell line.

The Center Township Police Chief wouldn’t say what the driver was being chased for, saying it’s still under investigation.

“Why does a driver have to drive like that? What did you do so bad that you have to run from the police officers? The police officers, I feel, are just doing their job,” Lander said.

Channel 11 is still working to find out why that driver was being chased and if any arrests have been made.

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