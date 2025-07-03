Major road, bridge over I-279 in Ross Township closes after crews find corroded steel

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A bridge that carries a major road in Ross Township has been closed following an inspection.

The Allegheny County Department of Public Works announced Friday that it has closed Jacks Run Road Bridge No. 3, which carries Jacks Run Road over I-279 between Bellevue Road/Bellpark Drive and Kane Lane.

While inspecting the bridge, crews found corroded steel in the bridge’s only pier, DPW officials say. That makes it impossible for engineers to determine how much weight the bridge can hold.

Officials say they do not have a timeframe for when the bridge will reopen.

During the closure, traffic is being detoured using Brighton Road, Lincoln Avenue, North Balph Avenue and Bellevue Road, officials say.

“Out of an abundance of caution and to ensure the safety of drivers using the bridge and those driving underneath it on I-279, we made the difficult decision to close the bridge today,” said DPW Director Stephen Shanley. “This is not a decision we took lightly. We know this is a vital link for drivers in Ross, and we will do everything possible to get the bridge reopened as soon as possible. Thank you to those impacted by this closure for your patience and understanding.”

DPW reports that an average of 4,631 vehicles use the 202-foot, two-lane Jacks Run Bridge No. 3 every day.

Built in 1986, the bridge currently has a bridge condition rating of 4 (poor condition) on a 0-9 scale, based on National Bridge Inspection Standards established by the Federal Highway Administration, DPW reports.

