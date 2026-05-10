Chief & Liam: Local boy gets new best friend after puppy tragically killed

A boy from Verona was walking his puppy when they were attacked by a neighbor’s dog. The puppy was tragically killed.

A local dog trainer heard the story and wanted to give back. Channel 11 was there on Saturday when he gave the boy a new best friend.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Trainer donates new dog to boy whose puppy was attacked, killed at local park

Tail wagging with excitement, Chief sprinted to Liam, his new big brother.

It was a very different Liam from the boy Channel 11 first met last month. He was in tears and heartbroken. He had just adopted a puppy, Simba, the day before.

When the two were attacked by a neighbor’s dog during a walk. Liam was hurt, and his puppy was killed.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> 12-year-old boy hospitalized, puppy killed in dog attack at local park

Paul Anthony, the owner of Champion Canine, saw Liam’s story.

“I said, we have two puppies already. Chief was the third. Chief needs a purpose, and that purpose is to be with Liam,” Anthony said.

The community stepped up. Champion Canine donated Chief and everything Liam’s family might need, including training.

The motorcycle community opened its arms, as well as Do it Best Hardware in Ambridge, to give Liam and Chief everything they might need.

We asked Liam what he’s most looking forward to.

“Just have fun with him,” Liam said. “...The summer classes, so I can come down and help with the other dogs, too.”

Champion Canine says they’re rooted in giving back because so many people have helped them over the years.

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