Man, 22, shot twice in North Braddock

NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. — A man was shot twice in North Braddock Wednesday night.

Allegheny County police said emergency crews were called to the area of Walnut Street and Baldridge Avenue at 9:38 p.m.

The victim, 22, was shot twice in the arm, police said. He was taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

