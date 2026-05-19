Man accused of breaking into home, trying to sexually assault person arrested by Pittsburgh police

PITTSBURGH — A man accused of breaking into a home and trying to sexually assault a person has been taken into custody.

Pittsburgh Police said officers were called to a reported burglary at a residence on the 100 block of Marlow Street in Elliott at 10:45 p.m. on May 7.

Officers said the burglary suspect attempted to sexually assault someone, too. The victim denied treatment from medics.

Since then, Pittsburgh SVU, plainclothes detectives and CSU have been investigating.

According to court documents, the victim fought the attacker off. They described the suspect as a

That investigation led them to Jayden Jamary Morgan, 18, of Pittsburgh. Investigators said they used fingerprints to identify him as a suspect. He was also reportedly spotted and identified through surveillance camera video.

Morgan was taken into custody on Friday. He is being held at the Allegheny County Jail without bail.

He is charged with burglary, indecent assault, simple assault, loitering and prowling at nighttime and harassment.

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