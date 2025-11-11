Man accused of exposing himself to drivers in Target parking lot in Westmoreland County

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — A Westmoreland County man is charged with exposing himself in the parking lot of a Target.

On Friday, Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli’s office said police were called to the North Huntingdon Target on Oct. 13th for reports of a man in the parking lot who was naked from the waist down.

A witness told police the man drove up, got out of his car and then started touching himself.

Police identified Anthony Cottone, 76, of Pleasant Unity, as the owner of the car.

He has six prior convictions for indecent exposure.

State police were also investigating two similar incidents at stores in Greensburg.

Cottone is expected to appear in court in December.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group