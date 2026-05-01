Man accused of exposing himself outside Lawrence County daycare

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — A man is accused of exposing himself at a Lawrence County daycare.

Vince L. Zorens, 42, of New Castle, faces charges of open lewdness, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint, police were called to a daycare on the 700 block of South Mill Road for reports of a man who was on the front porch and banging on the door.

The caller also said the man was exposing himself.

When officers arrived, Zorens was still there and said he was waiting for a friend to pick him up.

A worker told police that they were trying to get the kids down for a nap when they heard a loud noise. When they looked outside, they said they saw Zorens with his hands in his pants.

Video evidence supported this claim.

Police said Zorens also knocked down the mailbox outside.

Officers also noted that the vehicle is very clearly marked as a daycare.

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