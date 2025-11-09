Man accused of firing AR-15 while hanging out vehicle window in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY, Pa. — A Mercer County man is facing charges after Pennsylvania State Police say he shot an AR-15 while in a moving vehicle.

In a report, PSP says the incident took place around 1:40 a.m. on Nov. 2 on Perry Highway in Coolspring Township, Mercer County.

Troopers say Calvin Paden, 21, of Mercer, was seen riding as a passenger in a vehicle and shooting an AR-15 while hanging out the window.

As a result of this incident, troopers say Paden faces multiple charges, including possession of missiles onto a roadway and recklessly endangering another person.

