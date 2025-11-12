Man accused of inappropriately touching himself near school bus stop in Washington County

A man is facing charges, accused of inappropriately touching himself near a school bus stop.

The man was arrested on Tuesday. Police tell us they’d received more than 50 calls about his alleged inappropriate behavior.

“It is so sad. This man has totally changed the neighborhood around,” one parent told Channel 11.

Tonight on Channel 11, reporter Cara Sapida explains the similar charges he’s faced before.

