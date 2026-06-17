Man accused of kicking officers, then fleeing from Monessen traffic stop at high speeds

MONESSEN, Pa. — Monessen Police Chief David Yuhasz says a 28-year-old man led officers on a chase through two counties after a traffic stop. He now faces over 20 different charges.

“He kicked one officer,” Yuhasz said. “That officer deployed a taser and was unsuccessful. The other officer stepped in with a taser, which was deemed unsuccessful.”

Officers pulled Joshua Ross’s car over for a traffic stop early Tuesday morning. After Ross kicked the officers, police said he took off in his car, hitting one of the other three passengers who had been pulled out of the car.

“They tried to catch up to him, but they couldn’t find him,” Chief Yuhasz said.

The Monessen Police then called the Rostraver Police Department, Charleroi, and Pennsylvania State Police to try and stop Ross’s car.

“The Charleroi Police Department relayed that the vehicle was on Interstate 70 going 95 miles per hour and was unable to catch the vehicle,” Chief Yuhasz said.

Yuhasz went on to say that his two officers and the woman hit by the car are all okay. Police are now searching for Ross, along with the 2022 gray Nissan Altima he was driving. Chief Yuhasz said four people were inside of the car when it was pulled over, including Ross. Many of them had previous warrants out for their arrests.

“The act of fleeing or resisting is not erasing the primary offense that you were charged with,” Chief Yuhasz warned. “You still have to answer to that. Now you have something else to answer for.”

Ross faces 21 charges, including aggravated assault and escape.

If you have any information, call the Monessen Police Department.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group