Man accused of sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl along walking trail near Allegheny River

A man is accused of sexually assaulting a young girl along a walking trail in Allegheny County.

Brian Ball, 40, of East Deer Township, is facing multiple charges, including indecent assault, aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors, indecent exposure and unlawful contact with a minor.

On July 28, around 10:05 p.m., the Allegheny Valley Police Department responded to a report of a sexual assault involving a 12-year-old girl along a walking trail near the Allegheny River.

The Allegheny County Police Department was requested, and detectives launched an investigation.

Police said the victim and another young girl were walking along the trail and looking for an exit when they ran into a group of people along the riverbank. Witnesses told police that a man, later identified as Ball, offered to help the girls off the trail. Ball allegedly then offered the girls marijuana and sexually assaulted the 12-year-old victim multiple times.

Detectives said they used surveillance on the trail and conducted multiple interviews to identify Ball as the suspect.

Ball is currently in the Allegheny County Jail.

