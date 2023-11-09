Man accused of using hidden camera to record woman in Shadyside GAP dressing room

PITTSBURGH — A man is accused of using a hidden camera to record a woman in the dressing room of a store where he worked.

According to court documents, the suspect, Jimmy Alamaraz, worked at GAP in Shadyside for just three days.

Channel 11′s Pete DeLuca is combing through court documents. WATCH 11 at 11 for the details as neighbors react to these disturbing allegations.

